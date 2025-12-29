Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab Governor apologises after his comment on 'reviving' Maharana Pratap sparks row

A controversy erupted after Kataria's speech at a foundation stone laying ceremony in Udaipur's Gogunda on December 22, where he spoke about Maharana Pratap's legacy.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 16:48 IST
India NewsPunjabGulab Chand KatariaMaharana Pratap

Follow us on :

Follow Us