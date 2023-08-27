How to navigate uterine sarcoma

Contrary to ovarian cancer, there are no blood tests or tumour markers that can raise suspicion. Serum lactate dehydrogenase and conventional and dynamic MRI scans, when used together, do help to distinguish between degenerated leiomyoma and LMS, with an increase in positive predictive and negative values from 93.3% and 83.3%, respectively. The management and surveillance of these patients should be undertaken in the gynaecological oncology centre management of early-stage tumours. The standard of care for treating early-stage uterine sarcomas is total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy. Ovarian conservation may be taken into account on a case-by-case basis because the probability of ovarian metastases has been estimated to be 4%.