Sober thoughts...

People belonging to Generation Z would be more familiar with the term “drunk sex episode.” Over the last decade in particular, sexual acts committed when under the influence of alcohol have compounded. This unveils consequential questions in terms of consent which is often intricately intertwined with crimes too.
Many people, especially ones who might not be entirely comfortable in a social set-up, tend to opt for drinking to ease this process. Since alcohol augments socialising skills and modulates inhibition, it is seen as a go-to party saver. However, contingent on this, when under the influence of alcohol, you might perceive people as more sexually attractive than you normally would. For instance, there might be some person who might not be your first choice when sober. However, the very same
person might seem more attractive when drunk. In terms of perception of attractiveness when under the influence of alcohol, this is not just limited to people. Studies indicate that people also found nature more attractive when under the influence of alcohol.
Science shows that even male fruit flies become less picky in picking their potential mates after having been given alcohol. This explains why a “drunk sex episode” might often be with someone you might have least expected.
Alcohol grossly impairs judgement which also increases the risk of unprotected sex. This in turn might perpetrate an unplanned pregnancy or the spread of sexually transmitted infections. Here, is also where the often-blurry topic of consent comes in. Studies conducted globally have found a connection between many rape cases and alcohol. A very recent instance is the case of 20-year-old student Preet Vikal who was sentenced in UK’s Cardiff Court for raping a woman who was intoxicated. The least expected happened with Preet Vikal who in a very chilling video can be seen carrying a heavily incapacitated vulnerable woman, back to his flat. The words intoxicated and incapacitated are often juxtaposed. This is particularly important when it comes to engaging in sexual activity. An intoxicated person generally would not have coherent speech, have racing emotions and might struggle to walk straight or balance themselves. Nonetheless, they would still seem to be in control of what they are doing and would usually be able to make decisions and be eloquent with a yes/no to sexual activity. However, when a person is extremely drunk, they would be unable to walk, seem very confused and sometimes even pass out. This would be an incapacitated person who is too drunk to verbalise consent. In the case of Preet Vikal, from the video released, the woman was evidentially incapacitated. Yet, Preet Vikal went ahead and carried her to his flat and engaged in sexual intercourse, without consent. Thus, it does become a case of sexual assault when one does engage with a person who is incapacitated enough to not be able to give clear consent.
Touching, kissing, oral sex, or actual intercourse all fall under sexual activity. Regardless of what it is, it is very important to procure consent even if both individuals are drinking. This consent can be verbal or non-verbal which once again exacerbates the difficulty of perception considering the preceding alcohol drinking. Thus, if the lexicon is unclear, it is best not to proceed. However, if you are going out with someone you think you might end up having sex with, it is very important to pack some contraception ahead of time. There are some stereotypes about a woman holding a drink or dancing with a man in a pub as subtly indicating a sexual call. This is not true and is a non-grounded stereotype. Regardless of whether you are a male or a female, your body is your prerogative. Never ever feel compelled to engage in a sexual act or ever coerce someone into sleeping with you, just because one or both are drunk. If ever in doubt about anything with regard to drinking or safe sex practices, it is best to approach a healthcare practitioner who shall be able to answer all your questions. There is absolutely no stigma in doing so.
(The author is a multidisciplinary professional who works in the UK.)