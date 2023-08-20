Sober thoughts...

Alcohol grossly impairs judgement which also increases the risk of unprotected sex. This in turn might perpetrate an unplanned pregnancy or the spread of sexually transmitted infections. Here, is also where the often-blurry topic of consent comes in. Studies conducted globally have found a connection between many rape cases and alcohol. A very recent instance is the case of 20-year-old student Preet Vikal who was sentenced in UK’s Cardiff Court for raping a woman who was intoxicated. The least expected happened with Preet Vikal who in a very chilling video can be seen carrying a heavily incapacitated vulnerable woman, back to his flat. The words intoxicated and incapacitated are often juxtaposed. This is particularly important when it comes to engaging in sexual activity. An intoxicated person generally would not have coherent speech, have racing emotions and might struggle to walk straight or balance themselves. Nonetheless, they would still seem to be in control of what they are doing and would usually be able to make decisions and be eloquent with a yes/no to sexual activity. However, when a person is extremely drunk, they would be unable to walk, seem very confused and sometimes even pass out. This would be an incapacitated person who is too drunk to verbalise consent. In the case of Preet Vikal, from the video released, the woman was evidentially incapacitated. Yet, Preet Vikal went ahead and carried her to his flat and engaged in sexual intercourse, without consent. Thus, it does become a case of sexual assault when one does engage with a person who is incapacitated enough to not be able to give clear consent.