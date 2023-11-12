The silent mental health crisis among men

Parents aim to raise their sons as heroes, setting the stage for ingrained gender roles. Society expects men to embody traits like strength, protection, and sensitivity to support others while not seeking support themselves. A prevalent narrative teaches boys not to cry and to remain strong at all times, leading to the suppression of their emotions, which can later surface in their behaviour. Men can fall victim to societal expectations, even though the nature of exploitation they face may differ from that of women. There was a recent case of a man contemplating suicide due to false allegations by a friend’s wife, and he struggled to find support or prove his innocence. Men are often conditioned to hide their emotions for fear of appearing weak, and they face potential backlash for expressing themselves. Despite shared emotions between men and women, men are led to believe that showing their feelings contradicts their male identity. This pressure forces them to adopt stereotypical masculine behaviour.