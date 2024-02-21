5 Must-try facials for revitalised skin

Chemical Peels: These are a type of facial that uses a chemical solution to exfoliate the skin and improve its texture and appearance. This process removes dead skin cells and stimulates the growth of new, healthy skin cells.
Photofacial: A photofacial, also known as intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, is a non-invasive facial treatment that uses light energy to improve the appearance of the skin. The light energy penetrates the skin and targets pigmented areas, such as age spots and sun damage, as well as blood vessels that cause redness and rosacea.
Roboderma Facial: This facial is a cutting-edge facial treatment that uses a robotic device to deliver microcurrents to the skin. The device uses artificial intelligence to analyze your skin and create a customized treatment plan based on your individual needs.
PRP Facial: Famously known as a vampire facial, this facial treatment uses platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to stimulate the growth of new skin cells. In this facial, a small amount of blood is taken from which plasma is extracted. The plasma is then applied to your face using a microneedling device, which creates tiny punctures in the skin to allow the plasma to penetrate deeper.
Advanced Facial: These facials are like a skincare revolution. With the help of latest technologies and powerful ingredients, the treatment go deep into the skin and tackles issues like aging, acne, and uneven skin tone. These treatments work deep into the skin and improves the health of our skin.
(Published 21 February 2024, 10:20 IST)