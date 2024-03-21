Doctors urge refrigerating acne creams to reduce cancer risk

Some dermatologists are recommending that people refrigerate benzoyl peroxide products such as Proactiv and Clearasil after an independent lab found they were contaminated with the potent carcinogen benzene.

The American Acne & Rosacea Society said Wednesday that storing benzoyl peroxide creams, gels and washes at refrigerated temperatures could minimize the risk of benzene exposure. “Benzoyl peroxide has been a very important part of the treatment of many patients with acne and also some other skin diseases,” according to the group, which has about 6,000 members.

The testing lab Valisure filed a petition with the US Food and Drug Administration on March 5 asking the agency to recall benzoyl peroxide acne treatments after finding high levels of benzene in the products, Bloomberg News has reported. Benzene levels increased when products underwent stability testing, including Proactiv’s 2.5 per cent benzoyl peroxide cream, manufactured by Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and 10 per cent benzoyl peroxide cream from Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s Clearasil.