Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

ICMR INDIAB study reveals one in four Indians develops diabetes, 15.3% have prediabetes

NCDs account for 6.3 million (68%) of all deaths in India. "Unhealthy diets are contributing substantially to NCD burden," informs Dr Prabha.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 20:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Dr Prabha Adhikari

Dr Prabha Adhikari

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 20:57 IST
healthblood pressureDiabetesICMR

Follow us on :

Follow Us