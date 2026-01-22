<p>Mangaluru: Indian Council of Medical Research--India Diabetes (ICMR INDIAB) study has revealed that diabetes prevalence in India is 11.4 % and 15.3 % have prediabetes making almost one in four to develop diabetes, informed well known Diabetologist and head of department of Geriatric Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College (YMC) Dr Prabha Adhikari. </p><p>"Hypertension prevalence was even higher with 35.5% having high blood pressure. Dyslipidemia (unhealthy levels of fat in blood) was present in 81.1 %," Dr Prabha told DH quoting ICMR INDIAB study. Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like Diabetes, hypertension, are major contributors to morbidity and mortality worldwide, particularly in low-income and middle-income countries, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).</p>.<p>NCDs account for 6.3 million (68%) of all deaths in India. "Unhealthy diets are contributing substantially to NCD burden," informs Dr Prabha one among the authors of Dietary profiles and associated metabolic risk factors in India (a national level study on India's dietary profile) published in peer-reviewed journal, Nature Medicine, here recently. Our study and previous surveys confirmed that Indians consume high amounts of low quality carbohydrates, she said.</p>.Novo Nordisk brings Ozempic to India for type 2 diabetes treatment.<p>"Our results revealed that white rice is the most popular primary cereal staple (61% of population) followed by whole wheat flour (34%). Our study revealed that Indian adults presently consume 62.3 %E of carbohydrates (highest in the world). Total protein intake was low (12%E)," informed Dr Prabha and added that if one or two servings of carbohydrate was replaced with one or two servings of protein, the burden of diabetes can be reduced by 50 %.</p><p>Because of the Green revolution in the 1960s, there has been a decrease in millet consumption and an increase in rice and wheat consumption. Thus the study recommended policy changes emphasising on reduced consumption of carbohydrates, saturated fat and recommend increased consumption of protein, primarily from plant and dairy sources. Practical strategies like gradually increasing the ratio of pulses, legumes and dairy in the diet will help in achieving a desirable macronutrient composition for NCD prevention, study added.</p><p><strong>ABCD for reducing the burden of heart disease and strokes which are on the rise due to high NCD risk in India.<br></strong>A : is keeping HbA1C below 7%<br>B : is keeping blood pressure below 140/90 mm of Hg<br>C : is keeping cholesterol and low density lipoprotein cholesterol<br>D : Discipline with diet, exercise, avoiding smoking, alcohol and regular checkups.</p><p><strong>Ntuitive to calculate your calorie consumption</strong></p><p>Department of Geriatric Medicine, YMC, had launched an App, `Ntuitive', to calculate an individual's calorie and nutrient consumption. For instance If you had rice and Spinach dal for lunch, the total calories intake was over 450 calories, according to the app. Dr Prabha advises app users to consult a dietician before going on a low calorie or high protein diet. A NCD Clinic was launched recently in YMC to guide diabetics on adopting an ideal diet.</p>