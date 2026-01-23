5 traffic violations in a year? You may lose your driving licence

<p>New Delhi: To rein in errant drivers, the Central government has tightened the Motor Vehicles Rules: Drivers who commit five or more traffic violations within a year may now face suspension of their driving licence.</p>.<p>As per the latest amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, the competent authority — such as Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) — will decide the duration of the suspension.</p>.<p>However, rules say the licensing authority must allow the licence-holder to be heard before ordering the suspension of their driving licence.</p>.<p>The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification on Wednesday, amending the Motor Vehicles Rules. The rules took effect on January 20 this year. However, offences committed on or after January 1, 2026, would count. </p>.Lamborghini skids on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, driver booked for rash driving.<p>“The commission of five or more offences or contraventions of the provisions of the Act or these rules, in a period of one year commencing on and from January 1, 2026,” the notification stated.</p>.<p>The rules also clarified that offences from previous years would not be counted.</p>.<p>“Provided that no offence or contravention recorded in any previous one-year period shall be taken into account for determining offences or contraventions in any subsequent one-year period,” the rules stated.</p>.<p>Ministry officials said the new rules have been introduced to deter habitual offenders and improve road safety.</p>.<p>At present, disciplinary action for suspension of a driving licence requires 24 notified traffic offences, such as overloading, reckless driving, and assault on passengers.</p>.<p>Now, even minor violations — like not wearing a helmet, jumping a red signal, or not wearing a seatbelt — could contribute towards the five-offence threshold. The ministry notification also provides details on issuing and managing traffic challans.</p>.<p>The new rules state that any police officer in uniform or any other officer authorised by the state government may issue a challan, and e-challans can be generated automatically. </p>.<p>The violator can pay the challan or contest it within 45 days. Failure to contest within the stipulated 45 days will be treated as deemed acceptance by the offender.</p>.<p>“A challan deemed to have been accepted shall be paid, in physical or electronic form, within the next 30 days,” the notification added.</p>