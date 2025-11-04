Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Tired of falling sick often? Try this 4-step guide to stronger immunity

Balanced diet rich in nutrition, quality sleep and exercise, along with mindful lifestyle choices, go into building your immunity, says clinical dietitian Jahnavi Bhograj.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 13:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Nourish from within

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Move gently, breathe deeply

Rest with intention

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nourishment over ‘superfoods’

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 13:15 IST
healthNutritionimmunity

Follow us on :

Follow Us