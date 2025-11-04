<p>Everyone has had that one season where a bothersome cough or runny nose overstayed its welcome. Whether it’s sneezing through a family gathering or feeling low energy during a busy workday, minor infections have a knack for showing up uninvited especially when your body is tired or run down.</p><p>While there’s no miracle food or overnight fix, building immunity is possible and it’s rooted in quiet, daily practices. From the meals you prepare to the way you breathe and rest, every small step helps your body defend, repair and recover. Here’s a gentle, four step framework to help you stay well and energised through the changing seasons:</p>.<p>Nutrition fuels your immune system. Your immune system depends on nutrients to function well - not just during illness but every day. Among them, Vitamin C stands out for its antioxidant power. It protects cells from damage, supports the production of infection-fighting compounds and helps maintain your skin, the body’s first barrier.But no single vitamin can do it all. What your immune system truly thrives on is variety - whole grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and traditional fermented foods like curd and buttermilk. These not only provide vitamins and minerals, but also support your gut, a vital centre of immune activity.</p><p><strong>Simple tips</strong><em>: </em>Add colour to your plate with citrus, papaya, bell peppers and greens. Choose seasonal, home-cooked meals with fibre-rich staples like millets, dals and vegetables. Avoid excessive sugar and ultra-processed snacks which disturb gut balance. A balanced, nourishing diet is your body’s daily insurance. It may not prevent every infection, but it will help you recover faster, and with fewer complications.</p>.<p>Exercise strengthens your defence system. Moderate physical activity like walking, yoga or light jogging boosts circulation and helps immune cells travel efficiently through the body. It lowers stress hormones, reduces inflammation and supports the production of white blood cells, your inner defence army. But if you’re already feeling unwell, rest is more important than exertion. Overdoing it can temporarily weaken your immune response. Don’t forget your breath. Breathing exercises or pranayama offer double the benefit - they calm your nervous system and support lung health.</p><p><strong>Try:</strong> Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing). It clears nasal passages and promotes balance.Kapalabhati (skull-shining breath). It stimulates the sinuses and relieves congestion.Even a few minutes of focused breathing each day can boost oxygenation, reduce anxiety and support recovery.</p>.<p>Sleep is your body’s natural repair mode. Sleep isn’t a luxury, it’s essential. During restful sleep with regular bed and wake times, your immune system resets and heals. While many focus on how many hours they’re getting, the quality of sleep matters just as much.</p>.<p>Choose real meals over miracle claims. There’s no magic food that can ‘boost immunity’ overnight. But a balanced, nourishing diet plays a vital role. Nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron and protein are critical for immune cell repair and communication. These are best-absorbed through wholesome meals, not megadose pills. In situations like chronic illness, lack of time or access to a balanced meal, a basic multi-vitamin under medical guidance may help. But supplements are only a back-up, they can’t replace the richness of a real meal. Feeling strong and healthy isn’t about chasing cures, it’s about consistency in care. Immune strength builds slowly, with everyday choices of nourishment, rest and mindfulness.</p>