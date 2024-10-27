Home
12 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged illegal fishing

With the latest arrest, the number of Indian nationals apprehended this year by the island nation in such incidents has risen to 462.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 09:18 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 09:18 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSri Lankafishermen

