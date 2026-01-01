Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

1,336 biryanis per minute: India rang in New Year with its favourite dish

The droolworthy statistics revealed that '2,18,993 Biryanis' had been ordered before the clock struck 7:30 pm, including one jaw-dropping single order of '16 kilos of biryani'.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsNew YearSwiggybiryaniTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us