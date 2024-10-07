Home
144 aspirants had paid to get leaked NEET-UG 24 question paper: CBI

The charge sheet with over 5,500 pages carrying findings on the basis of 298 witnesses, 290 documents and 45 material objects gives a detailed modus operandi of the gang that had leaked the paper.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 14:51 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 14:51 IST
India NewsCBINEETNEET Exam

