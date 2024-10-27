15 Akasa Air flights get 'security threats' on Sunday

<p>The streak of security threats to aircrafts continued on Sunday with 15 Akasa Air flights getting 'security alerts'. </p><p>An Akasa Air spokesperson said that Emergency Response team of the flights was immediately activated after the flights operating on October 27, 2024 received security alerts. </p><p>"Captains and crew members of respective flights followed required emergency procedures, and prescribed safety and security protocols in coordination with local authorities," a statement by Akasa Air read. </p>.<p>The company said that all impacted airports coordinated with local authorities to ensure efficient handling of the situation, including safe deplaning of passengers, assistance and refreshments as required. </p><p>"Following defined procedures and after thorough inspections, all aircraft have been released for operations," the statement added. </p><p>In 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.</p>