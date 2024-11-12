Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court records statement of victim's wife against Jagdish Tytler

In her statement, Kaur said an eyewitness told her that Tytler had come to the place of the incident in a vehicle and incited a mob.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 13:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 13:42 IST
India NewsJagdish Tytler1984 anti-Sikh riots

Follow us on :

Follow Us