2 Mumbai-bound international flights receive bomb threats

Earlier on Wednesday, seven flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa received similar bomb threats.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:40 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 10:40 IST
India NewsMaharashtraVistaraBomb threatIndigo flight

