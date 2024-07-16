51% of applications received under PM CARES for Children scheme rejected

New Delhi: About 51 per cent of the applications received under the PM CARES for Children scheme for Covid orphans has been rejected, according to officials.

Launched at the peak of Covid-19 cases in India on May 29, 2021, the PM CARES for Children Scheme aims to support children who lost their parents, a legal guardian, adoptive parents, or a surviving parent to the pandemic between March 11, 2020 to May 5, 2023.

According to official data, a total of 9,331 applications from 613 districts across 33 states and union territories (UTs) were received under the scheme.

However, only 4,532 applications from 558 districts in 32 states and UTs were approved, while 4,781 applications were rejected and 18 are pending approval, according to the data shared by the Women and Child Development ministry official with PTI.