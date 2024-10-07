Home
75 quick response vehicles to tackle fires at 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela

Director General of Police (DGP) (Fire) Avinash Chandra said these small-sized vehicles, with a capacity of one ton, can easily access narrow areas.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 08:21 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 08:21 IST
India NewsKumbh Mela

