A partnership sans pareil: India-France ties a force of good in uncertain world

While India has more than two dozen strategic partnerships with various countries around the world, some are definitely more important than others. The litmus test revolves around three questions. Firstly, is the relationship based on substantial strategic convergence? Secondly, does the relationship enhance mutual strategic space and capabilities? Thirdly, has the partnership stood the test of time? If the answer to all three questions is in the affirmative, then the strategic partnership is ‘sans pareil’ as the French would put it. The Indo-French partnership in this sense is not merely strategic; it is also comprehensive, devoid of contention and is characterized by complete trust and confidence.
Cooperation in the defence and space sectors continues to provide the ballast for the strategic partnership between India and France. The defence ties are in the process of making the transition from a buyer-seller relationship to that of joint designing and co-production, for instance in the joint development of a combat aircraft engine. An ambitious project to develop the Indian Navy’s submarine fleet is on the anvil. The impending visit of French President Macron as Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 should see concrete movement in this regard.
Space has been put at the heart of the strategic partnership by both countries and an institutionalised dialogue in this area was long overdue. Access to space technologies and development of services and applications using space data are at the heart of innovation and economic growth and both countries have decided to deepen cooperation in this vital sector.
India and France share a common vision for the Indo-Pacific region. Having decided earlier in 2018 to cooperate in the Indian Ocean region, this is sought to be extended by both countries to the Pacific theatre, with the close involvement of the French territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia. India must leverage the French overseas territories in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, including their military bases to enhance joint strategic cooperation.
The future trajectory of the partnership will be determined by technology, critical minerals and innovation. Recognising the central role of technology in addressing the challenges of the 21st century, both countries are pursuing an ambitious agenda of bilateral cooperation in the fields of supercomputing, cloud computing, quantum technologies and within the framework of the global partnership on Artificial Intelligence. Cooperation is also sought to be strengthened on innovation, R&D and industrial applications of critical digital technologies to address issues related to climate change and health. As the latest member of the Mineral Security Partnership comprising 14 countries, India can coordinate with France in this area. The same can be done with regard to the Indo-EU Trade and Technology Council in which France plays an important part. It is in India’s abiding interest to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Investment Agreement with the EU at an early date. France’s advice and assistance in this regard will be most welcome for India.
The fact that India was the country of honour at the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris in July 2023 with the participation of our armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour speaks a lot for the affection and respect that the French have for India. And for President Macron to unhesitatingly accept the invitation for our Republic Day celebrations at such short notice is indicative of magnanimity and unconditional commitment to friendship and cooperation.
As the world enters an era of unprecedented strategic turbulence, it is comforting to know some things like the Indo-French strategic partnership provide constancy. The future looks particularly bright for the India-France ties because of two immutable factors. Firstly, the partnership is based on strategic congruence underpinned by an independent foreign policy. Secondly, both countries have political consensus on the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, backed by an unshakeable conviction that this strategic partnership is a force for good in today’s uncertain world.
(The writer is a former Indian ambassador to France and is a Dean/Professor at O P Jindal Global University.)