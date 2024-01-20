A partnership sans pareil: India-France ties a force of good in uncertain world

While India has more than two dozen strategic partnerships with various countries around the world, some are definitely more important than others. The litmus test revolves around three questions. Firstly, is the relationship based on substantial strategic convergence? Secondly, does the relationship enhance mutual strategic space and capabilities? Thirdly, has the partnership stood the test of time? If the answer to all three questions is in the affirmative, then the strategic partnership is ‘sans pareil’ as the French would put it. The Indo-French partnership in this sense is not merely strategic; it is also comprehensive, devoid of contention and is characterized by complete trust and confidence.

Cooperation in the defence and space sectors continues to provide the ballast for the strategic partnership between India and France. The defence ties are in the process of making the transition from a buyer-seller relationship to that of joint designing and co-production, for instance in the joint development of a combat aircraft engine. An ambitious project to develop the Indian Navy’s submarine fleet is on the anvil. The impending visit of French President Macron as Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 should see concrete movement in this regard.

Space has been put at the heart of the strategic partnership by both countries and an institutionalised dialogue in this area was long overdue. Access to space technologies and development of services and applications using space data are at the heart of innovation and economic growth and both countries have decided to deepen cooperation in this vital sector.