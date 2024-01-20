A partnership sans pareil: Modi-Macron meet to boost India-France defence, digital, energy, space cooperation

A few months after French President Jacques Chirac visited New Delhi and graced the Republic Day ceremony in India on January 26, 1998, Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s government conducted the Pokhran II nuclear tests. France did join the rest of the West in condemning the tests but refrained from supporting the move led by the United States at the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on India. Chirac decided to continue and nurture the India-France strategic partnership that he and Vajpayee’s predecessor I K Gujral had launched during his visit to New Delhi.

A little more than a quarter century later, Emmanuel Macron, the current occupant of the Élysée Palace in Paris, is coming to join President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Republic Day of India. Paris unhesitatingly came to the aid of India after President Joe Biden turned down the invitation to be the chief guest at the ceremony as the ties between his administration and New Delhi came under stress in the wake of the US allegation about India’s role in hatching a plot to kill a Khalistani Sikh extremist in New York.