<p>Mumbai: Over a third of the Indian rich prefer not to drink alcohol having over 34 per cent of respondents, a survey released on Thursday said.</p>.<p>Whiskey came close second with 32 per cent of the respondents preferring it, followed by red wine at 11 per cent and champagne at 9 per cent.</p>.<p>The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as the favourite mode of payments for the rich people in India, trumping cash and cards by a wide margin, as per the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey 2025.</p>.<p>It said 35 per cent of the respondents stated UPI was their preferred mode, followed by cash at 18 per cent, RTGS/NEFT transfers at 16 per cent, and cards at 14 per cent.</p>.<p>The concurrently launched Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025 said 0.31 per cent of Indian households or 8.71 lakh families have a net worth of over Rs 8.5 crore or USD 1 million.</p>.<p>Mumbai is the 'Millionaire Capital' with 1.42 lakh of the millionaire households, followed by New Delhi at 68,200 and Bengaluru 31,600, it said.</p>.<p>Among the states, Maharashtra leads with 1,78,600 millionaire households, reflecting concentrated wealth in finance and industry. </p>