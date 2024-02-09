'Aaj kis muh se inkaar karu sawalon ko': RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on switching from I.N.D.I.A. to NDA

Amid speculations about Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) switching sides from the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary reacting to media questions hinted that his party is indeed going to be a part of the NDA.
His reaction comes after his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh was conferred with Bharat Ratna.
Chaudhary on Friday also said that the Centre won his heart with the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. "Dil Jeet Liya," he posted on X.