Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

AAP demands seat-sharing discussion for all states at I.N.D.I.A meet

When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 19:36 IST

Follow Us

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance here.

When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states.

"The meeting was good," he said.

A formal meeting would be taking place on Friday.

Meanwhile, when asked if seat-sharing was discussed, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "It will be discussed soon."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 August 2023, 19:36 IST)
India NewsMumbaiAAPIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT