Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

AAP habitual to lying, blaming others for their shortcomings: Haryana CM Saini

He criticised the AAP dispensation for consistently pointing fingers at others "while failing to acknowledge its own failures."
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 00:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 00:18 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us