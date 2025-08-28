'Abuses' against PM's late mother | 'Stain on democracy': Shah attacks Rahul; BJP files FIR
Shah also said that under Rahul's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level and the party cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the prime minister's chair for the past 11 years.
बिहार के दरभंगा में माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और उनकी स्वर्गीय माताजी के लिए कांग्रेस और आरजेडी के मंच से जिस प्रकार गालियों से भरी अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया है, वह न केवल निंदनीय है, बल्कि हमारे लोकतंत्र को भी कलंकित करने वाला है।