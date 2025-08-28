Menu
'Abuses' against PM's late mother | 'Stain on democracy': Shah attacks Rahul; BJP files FIR

Shah also said that under Rahul's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level and the party cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the prime minister's chair for the past 11 years.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 12:42 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 12:42 IST

