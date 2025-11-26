Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Activists to approach Supreme Court seeking a review of 2021 Chardham judgement

The review will seek a halt on the construction of proposed roads through the Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone that involves cutting down 9,000 trees including 6,000 precious deodar trees.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 16:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 16:29 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtchardham

Follow us on :

Follow Us