African man held with cocaine worth Rs one crore in Navi Mumbai

<p>Thane: Police have arrested a 35-year-old African national after seizing cocaine valued at Rs 1.02 crore from his possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell team on Monday raided a flat at a housing society in Ulve area.</p>.<p>The team seized 412 gm of cocaine from the man, hailing from Guinea in West Africa, and arrested him, the official from Panvel Town police station said.</p>.Thane: Murder over sharing of food, murder suspect arrested in two hours.<p>The man was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.</p>.<p>The police were probing from where the man procured the contraband and to whom the stock was to be sold. </p>