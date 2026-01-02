<p>Hyderabad: A Gurudwara, mosque, and church will be constructed along the Musi river basin to promote communal harmony as part of the Musi Rejuvenation Project. The Telangana government also plans to develop the existing ancient Shiva temple near Manchirevula under the same initiative.</p><p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced in the Assembly on Friday that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to allocate defence land for the construction of Gandhi Sarovar, one of the central features of the state’s flagship Musi Rejuvenation and Development Project.</p>.Hyderabad rains: River Musi in spate, many areas in Old City, MGBS inundated.<p>Drawing comparisons with Gujarat’s Sabarmati riverfront and the Ganga riverfront in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said around 60,000 families were relocated during the Sabarmati river cleanup. “We never opposed such development initiatives,” he said, accusing opposition parties of obstructing the Musi project.</p><p>Project estimates are expected to be finalized by March 31, and tenders will be invited soon after. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to extend a loan of Rs 4,000 crore for the project. The Centre has also approved the construction of Gandhi Sarovar as part of the Musi development plan.</p><p>Revanth Reddy recalled that Bapu Ghat—built at the confluence of the Musi and Eesa rivers—marks the site where Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes were immersed. He said river basins have been the cradle of human civilization, with successive dynasties from the Kakatiyas to the Nizams developing projects for irrigation, drinking water, and industry.</p><p>Once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is finalized, the government will present it to all MLAs for suggestions, the Chief Minister said.</p><p>He also noted that strict action has already been taken against pollution in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar caused by drainage from farmhouses belonging to influential families. The Nizam government built these reservoirs after the 1908 floods to act as a permanent safeguard, and they continue to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs, he added.</p><p>The Chief Minister said he had personally visited London, New York, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore to study successful river management models. “All world-class cities have preserved their river basins,” he noted, citing rising pollution levels in Musi that have led to health issues, particularly among women living nearby.</p><p>To address pollution, the government has appointed consultancies to prepare detailed plans. Development work has already begun in a V-shaped area around Gandhi Sarovar near Bapu Ghat. As a long-term solution, the government intends to divert Godavari waters—allocating 15 TMC for drinking water and 5 TMC to ensure continuous clean water flow in the Musi River.</p><p>The Chief Minister also outlined plans to construct a 55-km elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gourella and said the government aims to transform Hyderabad—particularly the Old City—into one of the world’s great urban centers.</p><p>Meanwhile, BRS senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao demanded that the government release a white paper detailing the total expenditure and cost estimates for the Musi river beautification project.</p>