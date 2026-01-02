Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Gurudwara, mosque, church, and Shiva temple planned along Musi river to promote religious harmony

Once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is finalized, the government will present it to all MLAs for suggestions, the Chief Minister said.
Published 02 January 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsTelanganaRevanth Reddy

