After student death incident, JU turns heads with two professors involved in Chandrayaan-3 soft landing

About the demonstration by him and Chatterjee before students at Aurobindo Bhavan a day after Chandrayaan-3’s success, Gupta said, "We showed the students how the soft landing on moon was possible. They arranged a live screening of our simulation and the interest was overwhelming."

Gupta, who spoke online, and Chatterjee, who was physically present during the demonstration, said, "Please take note that simulating something on a computer and landing a craft on the moon are different ballgames."

"This is a part of the RESPOND project sponsored by ISRO involving us and some other institutions and was not a direct part of Chandrayaan-3," he said.