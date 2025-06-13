<p>New Delhi: Congress on Friday described Home Minister Amit Shah's "nobody can stop accidents" remarks on Ahmedabad plane crash as "insensitive" and said the least he could offer is a promise of accountability, not a "shrug and a lecture on fate".</p><p>BJP called the remarks "shameful" and accused the Congress of starting politics over the plane crash at a time when the country is mourning the deaths of the victims.</p><p>Sharing a short video clip of Shah's remarks, Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera said the remarks were an "abdication" of responsibility and asked what is the need for ministries if nothing can be prevented.</p> .<p>While addressing media in Ahmedabad on Thursday night, Shah had said, "I want to say that this is an accident and nobody can stop accidents". The Home Minister also said that there was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat, so it was impossible to save anyone.</p><p>"When a plane crashes and people die, the least a Home Minister can offer is a promise of accountability, not a shrug and a lecture on fate. ‘Nobody can stop accidents’ is an abdication. If nothing can be prevented, why do we have ministries at all?" Khera posted on 'X'.</p> .<p>"Aviation accidents are not acts of God - they are preventable. That’s why we have aviation regulators, safety protocols, and crisis response systems. By the Home Minister’s logic, should we stop investing in safety infrastructure, regulation, or crisis preparedness altogether? Just leave it to fate and call it a day?" he added.</p><p>Tagging Khera's post, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said on X, "is this what the Union Home Minister should be saying now? It is most insensitive."</p> .<p>BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, "when nation is mourning the death of victims in the Air India crash, Congress begins politics. In a 7-minute 11-second video of Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress puts an 11-second clipped video to spread fake news…Shameful that politics takes precedence over solidarity."</p> .<p>Bhandari said the fact is that the home minister said, "We stand with the families of those who have lost their loved ones." </p>