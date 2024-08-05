Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project in full swing: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the construction work on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed bullet train project is in full swing, and viaduct pillar work on a 320-kilometre stretch has been completed.
Though the minister did not specify a time frame for the project, which has already been delayed, he insisted that despite disruption during Covid, 320 km have been constructed in record time.
Besides, work on stations and the construction of bridges on eight rivers on the 508 km between the two western cities are at an advanced stage, Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha.
The minister said the bullet train will have two classes — the executive class and the normal chair car.
"Whenever a bullet train project comes, it connects the economies of four to five cities into one combined economy by reducing the travel time of a 100-150 km journey to 15-20 minutes," he said.
Published 04 August 2024, 22:21 IST