india

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi moves Supreme Court against implementation of CAA

Earlier, the All India Muslim League had filed a similar plea in the apex court.
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 06:35 IST

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has moved the Supreme Court against the implementation of the Cizitizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and its Rules as notified by the central government, as per a report by ANI.

Owaisi has asked for no applications seeking grant of citizenship status be entertained or processed by the government under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act,1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings.

Earlier, the Indian Union Muslim League had filed a similar plea in the apex court.

More to follow...

(Published 16 March 2024, 06:35 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtAsaduddin OwaisiCAACitizenship Amended Act

