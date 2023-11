Air India plane returned to Kathmandu after pilots heard noise during take-off: Official

While a tail strike was suspected as the plane returned, it was later confirmed that there was no tail strike, the spokesperson said. The official said the pilots had decided to return as they heard a noise during take-off and had suspected a possible tail strike.

Further, the official said that after checks, the A321 aircraft operated the flight to Delhi on Sunday morning.

"AI 216 from Kathmandu to Delhi on Nov 26 experienced an unserviceable door after boarding was completed. All necessary airworthiness protocols were carried out and the aircraft was cleared for take-off," the spokesperson said.

While taking off, the spokesperson said the pilots suspected a tail strike and as a measure of precaution, decided to turn back in accordance with safety protocols.

"It was later confirmed that there was no tail strike," the spokesperson said.