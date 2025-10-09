Menu
Akasa Air's co-founder, senior vice president for operations Neelu Khatri resigns

Apart from Khatri, Akasa Air has five other co-founders -- Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho, Bhavin Joshi and Praveen Iyer.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 11:42 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 11:42 IST
