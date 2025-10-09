Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Umar Khalid named accused while others placed similarly left out, counsel tells Delhi court

The submissions were made before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai during arguments opposing the framing of charges against Khalid.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 15:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 15:30 IST
India NewsDelhiUmar Khalid

Follow us on :

Follow Us