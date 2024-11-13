All-woman CISF battalion will protect airports, metros, provide VIP security: Amit Shah
A first-ever all-woman battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) comprising more than 1,000 personnel was sanctioned by the Union government on Monday keeping in mind the burgeoning duties of the force.
In a firm step towards realizing Modi Ji's vision of enhancing women's participation in every field of nation-building, the Modi government has approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of the CISF.