Amol wished to join army, sought money to study further: Parents of Parliament breach accused

Talking to reporters on Wednesday night, Shinde's mother Kesarbai said, "He (Amol) always wished to join the army. But I told him to work in some company as he was age-barred (for recruitment). We came to know about the (Parliament) incident when the police visited our house. The police took his documents related to sports into their custody." "Amol always said he wanted to study and go to Latur for that. He asked for Rs 4,000 per month, but we said that it was not possible for us. We already spent a lot and provided money for his school education," she said.