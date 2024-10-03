Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amroha's 'Radio Man' sets Guinness World Record for unmatched collection

The name of Ram Singh (68), a resident of Naipura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, was registered in the Guinness World Records on September 26 for collecting 1,257 unique radios.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 14:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 14:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGuinness Book of World RecordsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us