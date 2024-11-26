Home
andaman and nicobar islands

Andaman drug seizure: Police trying to get call record of satellite phone

The official said, 'The value of drug haul is expected to be thousands of crores in the international market.'
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:41 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 09:41 IST
