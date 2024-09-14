BJP, Congress feud over renaming of Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram

Port Blair: While the BJP in Andaman and Nicobar Islands welcomed the decision to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, calling it much-needed, the Congress said the opinion of locals should have been taken.
Port Blair, the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was renamed Sri Vijaya Puram.
Andaman and Nicobar MP Bishnu Pada Ray of the BJP told PTI, "It was a much-needed decision as the name Port Blair used to remind us of slavery during the British rule."
Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress's campaign committee chairman TSG Bhasker said it was unfortunate that the central government didn't bother to discuss the matter with the people of the island.
"They should have taken public opinion before renaming it. I strongly oppose the move," he said, dubbing it a "meaningless decision."
People of the city expressed mixed reactions over the name change. While some welcomed it, others called it absurd.
Announcing the renaming, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the earlier name had a colonial legacy, and Sri Vijaya Puram symbolised the victory achieved in India's freedom struggle and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' unique role in it.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an 'unparalleled place' in the freedom struggle and history, and the island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is now poised to be the critical base for India's strategic and development aspirations, he added.
Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said, renaming Port Blair was aligned with PM Modi's vision of erasing colonial legacies and reclaiming "our historical identity" and called the move a "significant step".
Hailing the move, Nadda said in a post on X, "The decision to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of erasing colonial legacies and reclaiming our historical identity."
The previous name carried echoes of colonial rule but every mention of Sri Vijaya Puram will now serve as a tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the freedom fighters who fought to dismantle the shackles of colonial oppression, he said.
"This renaming marks a significant step towards embracing a future free from colonial imprints," the BJP chief added.
Published 13 September 2024, 19:11 IST