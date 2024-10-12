Home
30 lakh Tirupati laddu prasadams sold during Brahmotsavams: TTD

The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, concluded today with around 15 lakh devotees having satisfactory darshan of Vahana Sevas, which includes 3.5 lakh on the day of Garuda Seva alone, sans the last day.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 14:05 IST

India NewsTTDTirupatiTrendingBrahmotsavamsLaddu

