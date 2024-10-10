Home
Andhra govt instructs authorities to refrain from interfering in Vedic and Agma traditions

This development comes after deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan's made a strong pitch for a national law to protect Sanatana Dharma.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 16:20 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 16:20 IST
