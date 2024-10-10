Andhra govt instructs authorities to refrain from interfering in Vedic and Agma traditions

<p>Hyderabad: The TDP-led NDA government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a> has issued orders to ensure autonomy to the temples in matters of Vedic and Agama issues, in a bid to preserve the sanctity of customs and traditions of the respective temples without any disturbance.</p><p>This development comes after deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan's made a strong pitch for a national law to protect Sanatana Dharma and formation of national-level board to implement it. There also has been a growing demand from Sangh Parrivar's affiliate VHP to 'free Hindu temples' from government control in the wake of the Tirupati Laddu row.</p><p>Late on Wednesday, the government instructed the administrative authorities of the Endowments Department, such as the commissioner, regional joint commissioner, deputy commissioner, or assistant commissioner, to refrain from interfering with the Agama traditions, customs, and usages of the temples in any way. Temples in the state will also have Vedic committees to decide on the customs.</p> .<p>Agama traditions refer to a set of ancient scriptures and religious texts in Hinduism that provide guidelines and rituals for temple construction, deity worship, and religious practices. Agama texts are believed to have originated thousands of years ago and are considered sacred by many sects within Hinduism. </p><p>These sects view them as authoritative guides for the proper construction and consecration of temples, as well as for the worship of deities. </p><p>Agama traditions outline rituals and procedures for the worship of deities in temples. These rituals include offerings, daily worship schedules, and elaborate ceremonies performed by trained priests.</p><p>The opinion of the senior most archakas/religious staff of the temple will prevail when making decisions on all important religious matters, including the mode of performing rituals and <em>sevas</em> to the deities, fixing of muhurthams for the performance of yagams, kumbabhishekams, other festivals, and proposing the introduction of new sevas and rituals, among other things.</p> .<p>For this purpose, the Executive Officers may constitute Vedic committees with the senior most religious staff of the respective temples, if necessary, in all temples. If there is any doubt or disagreement among the committee members, they can consult the Peethadhipathis of renowned peethams regarding that specific Agama.</p><p>“However, for this purpose, each religious institution shall be considered as a single entity. The GO stated that no religious institution should insist on adhering to the customs and usage of another religious institution, even if they share the same Agama.</p><p>N Chandrababu Naidu government also strictly instructed that the executive authorities involved should not interfere with the deities' rituals and sevas, the fixing of Muhurthams for Yagams and Kumbabhishekams, other festivals, etc., except to ensure that there is no deviation from the Agama traditions, customs, and usages of that particular temple.</p>