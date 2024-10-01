Andhra govt to take up skill census from Mangalagiri constituency

<p>Amaravati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> government will take up the skill census, a survey to assess the skill sets possessed by individuals in the state, from Mangalagiri constituency.</p>.<p>The primary objective of the skill census is to identify the talent in the youth and extend the necessary training to them before providing them better employment opportunities.</p>.<p>Represented by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the census will start in 100 villages in the constituency, involving 675 enumerators, who will visit 1.6 lakh families.</p>.Amid Tirupati laddu row, VHP urge Naidu govt in Andhra to open gaushala with 25,000 cows for ghee supply.<p>"The necessary mobile app has already been designed and the enumerators too have been imparted the necessary training as to how to go about it. A technical team has been constituted to assist the field teams while the mapping too has already been completed," said a TDP release late on Monday.</p>.<p>However, the date of commencement of the exercise was not mentioned.</p>.<p>Skill Development officials will closely monitor the progress of the census and correct any flaws that arise before rolling out the programme statewide. </p>