Andhra govt to take up skill census from Mangalagiri constituency

Represented by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the census will start in 100 villages in the constituency, involving 675 enumerators, who will visit 1.6 lakh families.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 05:11 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 05:11 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshCensusskill

