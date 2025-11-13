Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra inks deals with two Taiwanese companies involving Rs 18,400 crore investment

According to the CM, this investment will generate around 2,000 direct jobs.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 09:53 IST
India NewsTaiwanAndhra Pradeshdeal

Follow us on :

Follow Us