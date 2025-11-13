<p>Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the state has inked two agreements with an investment of Rs 18,400 crore, involving Taiwanese companies Allegiance Group and Creative Sensor Inc.</p>.<p>The CM noted that eJoule India JV, a partnership between eJoule Inc (USA), Creative Sensor Inc (Taiwan) and Senaste Technologies LLP (India) will invest Rs 18,000 at Orvakal in Kurnool district.</p>.Andhra Pradesh gateway to enter global market: CM Chandrababu Naidu tells European countries, businessmen.<p>"The Government of Andhra Pradesh signed two significant MoUs with leading Taiwanese companies, marking another step in strengthening the state's industrial growth story," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.</p>.<p>As part of the deal, eJoule India JV will establish India's first 23 GWh precursor-free single-crystal cathode active material and a solid state electrolyte manufacturing facility.</p>.<p>According to the CM, this investment will generate around 2,000 direct jobs.</p>.<p>He also said that Allegiance Group will set up an industrial park across 470 acres in Kuppam with an investment of Rs 400 crore, creating about 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.</p>