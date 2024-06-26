Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu hears public grievances in Kuppam Assembly constituency

Naidu directed Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar to initiate measures to redress people's problems.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 10:27 IST
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 10:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu listened to the problems of people on the second day of his two-day visit to Kuppam assembly constitency on June 26.

Kuppam is the home constituency of the Chief Minister.

"Naidu is receiving representations from the public at the R&B guest house. The CM is listening to people's problems," said an official press release.

Naidu directed Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar to initiate measures to redress people's problems.

Later, the CM is expected to chair a review meeting with constituency officials, and also hold a meeting with Telugu Desam party leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2024, 10:27 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduKuppam

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT