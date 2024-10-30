Andhra Pradesh govt constitutes new TTD Board with media entrepreneur B R Naidu as chairman

<p>Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed media entrepreneur B R Naidu as the Chairman of the TTD Board. The Naidu government constituted a new TTD Board that governs one of the richest Hindu temples—the hill shrine, Tirumala—abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara with 24 members.</p><p>B R Naidu, who hails from the same district of Chittoor as chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is the owner of the popular Telugu satellite news channel TV5. Former chief justice of India, H L Dattu of Karnataka, found a place in the newly formed TTD Board as a member.</p>.Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala.<p>Apart from Andhra Pradesh, the new TTD Board has members from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Darshan RN, Naresh Kumar from Karnataka, Dr Adit Desai from Gujarat, Saurabh H Bora from Maharashtra are the other members. Krishna Murthy, P Ramoorthy from Tamil Nadu and Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Yella also found place as members in the newly constituted TTD Board.</p><p>The iconic Tirupati Laddu Prasadam was embroiled in controversy recently after a lab report showed that cow ghee adulterated with animal fat was used to make the Laddu prasadam. The Supreme Court had appointed a CBI-monitored SIT to probe the charges.</p><p>“As a person who hails from the same region, I have a deep-rooted connection to Tirumala temple. As I have a fair understanding of the devotees' sentiments, I would strive to bring transparency, accountability, and the welfare of pilgrims during my tenure as TTD Chairman. I see this as a great opportunity to serve the Lord, and I thank the chief minister, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, and NDA leaders for it. I aim to correct past mistakes, enhance the temple's infrastructure, and make 'darshan' more accessible to the common man,” said B R Naidu.</p><p>Three persons recommended by Pawan Kalyan from Jana Sena too found place in the TTD Board as members. The TTD Board now includes Jana Sena's B Mahender Reddy, A Ranga Sri, and Pawan Kalyan's personal friend, Anand Sai. Naidu also accepted a few recommendations from its ally, the BJP.</p><p>Membership in the TTD Board that manages the affairs of the world-famous Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara is considered prestigious and always has heavy demand, with recommendations coming from faraway power corridors across the country whenever a new Board is constituted every two years. </p><p>The board membership has always been a sought-after coveted post due to the many privileges attached to it, including 'darshan' of the presiding deity.</p>