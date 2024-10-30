Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt constitutes new TTD Board with media entrepreneur B R Naidu as chairman

B R Naidu, who hails from the same district of Chittoor as chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is the owner of the popular Telugu satellite news channel TV5.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 17:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 17:05 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTirupati

Follow us on :

Follow Us