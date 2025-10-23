<p>Amaravati: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh </a>government has released Rs 250 crore to clear pending dues owed to private hospitals under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva health scheme. </p><p>The funds were released after State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav held discussions with Finance Minister P Keshav to expedite the clearance process. </p><p>“The government has released Rs 250 crore now, and steps are underway to release another Rs 250 crore soon,” Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur said in a press release. </p>.Student satellites lift off from Andhra Pradesh's KL university campus.<p>He appealed to representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association and other associations to continue offering health services under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme without interruption. </p><p>The initiative delivers quality healthcare across the state through various schemes. </p><p>However, the association rejected the government’s offer, saying accepting smaller amounts would jeopardise their financial stability. </p>.Google's $15-billion data hub proposed at Vizag boosts Andhra Pradesh's AI ambitions.<p>“The offer made in yesterday’s meeting was something we all unanimously refused — and rightly so. Yielding to smaller amounts now will mark the end of our cash flows and our professional future,” Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association president K Vijay Kumar said in a statement. </p><p>He urged the association members to "remain united and not be swayed by rumours or false hopes."</p>