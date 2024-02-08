Knife attack on Jagan Reddy: Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to 'Kodi Kathi' case accused

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to J Srinivasa Rao, who allegedly attacked Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2018 at Visakhapatnam airport with a knife known as a 'kodi kathi' used in cockfights.

On Thursday, Rao, who spent more than five years in jail, was released on bail by the high court on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and two sureties of a similar amount.

On October 25, 2018, around noon, Reddy, who was then the opposition leader of Andhra Pradesh, and is currently the chief minister, went to the VIP lounge in Visakhapatnam airport for refreshments while he was on his way to Hyderabad.

Rao (34), who was working as a waiter at Fusion Food Restaurant in the airport, requested a selfie with Reddy, who obliged.