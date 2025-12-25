<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs organised an event to commemorate National Consumer Day on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K H Muniyappa stated that of the 2,55,466 cases registered with the consumer forum so far, 2,48,072 had been disposed of.</p>.<p>"Only 7,394 or 3% of the cases are pending," he said, adding that they would be looked into soon.</p>.<p>Muniyappa added that the department would soon take steps to appoint the president of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum.</p>.<p>The minister also emphasised the need for heightened vigilance in consumer forums regarding medical malpractice and cybercrime. </p>.<p>"In recent days, cybercrimes are increasing, in which many people are losing money. People are losing money by sending SMS through mobiles and OTPs. This should be stopped. I will hold a meeting with high-level officials to discuss the matter," Muniyappa said.</p>