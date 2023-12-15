JOIN US
Andhra Pradesh MLC Shaik Sabjee dies in car accident

Last Updated 15 December 2023, 10:20 IST

Cherukuvada, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member Shaik Sabjee died in a car crash at Cherukuvada village in West Godavari district on Friday, said a police official.

Sabjee (57) was on his way to Bhimavaram from Eluru when his hatchback collided head-on with a similar vehicle in Cherukuvada around 12.30 pm, the official said.

"The car coming in the opposite direction was wobbling. Sabjee died on the spot," West Godavari district superintendent of police U Ravi Prakash told PTI. The accident occurred within Undi police station limits, the official said.

Employed as a teacher, Sabjee was an independent MLC under the Teachers' quota from East and West Godavari districts with a term till 2027.

(Published 15 December 2023, 10:20 IST)
