Andhra Pradesh sets target to produce quantum computers in two years with 85% local components

Naidu announced that quantum machines will be made available within six months, with full-scale production expected to commence in Amaravati within two years.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 13:03 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 13:03 IST
