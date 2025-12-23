<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/2">Andhra Pradesh</a> has announced an ambitious plan to manufacture quantum computers, setting a new benchmark in India’s deep-tech drive. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a>, addressing Quantum Talks on Tuesday, said the state is moving beyond merely adopting advanced technology toward producing it locally.</p><p>Stressing the importance of self-reliance in emerging technologies, Naidu remarked, “Why should India stop at using machines when it can also make them?” </p><p>He said the government has already mobilised key stakeholders, with officials coordinating efforts to bring together major players in the quantum technology ecosystem. Nearly 80–85 per cent of component partners required for quantum computer manufacturing are already on board, he revealed, adding that the remaining gap is manageable. </p><p>Naidu announced that quantum machines will be made available within six months, with full-scale production expected to commence in Amaravati within two years.</p><p>The lecture served as the keynote address for a landmark state initiative aimed at building a future-ready quantum workforce and strengthening the Amaravati Quantum Valley ecosystem. </p><p>The programme is being implemented through a strategic partnership led by The Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship and Research (WISER) and Qubitech as the India partner. </p><p>The initiative has already witnessed strong traction, with 50,000 registrations secured within just ten days, underscoring the enthusiasm among students and young professionals. </p><p>Notably, women constitute 51 percent of the participants, reflecting the inclusive nature of the programme.</p><p>The Chief Minister addressed students through a structured presentation titled “Silicon Valley to Quantum Valley,” using a detailed PPT to outline Andhra Pradesh’s roadmap for leading the global quantum revolution.</p>.VB-G RAM-G: Act replacing MGNREGA might impose financial burden on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.<p>Setting the tone, the Chief Minister said, “Twenty-five years ago, I presented a vision for IT. Today, I am presenting a vision for Quantum.” Drawing a parallel, he added, “Just like Silicon Valley anchored the digital age, Amaravati’s Quantum Valley will anchor the knowledge economy of the future.”</p><p>During the lecture, the Chief Minister reflected on India’s economic history in global comparison. He spoke about missed opportunities during the agricultural and industrial revolutions, the impact of the license raj, and how restrictive policies stalled growth. </p><p>He highlighted the transformative role of the 1991 economic reforms and telecom deregulation in unlocking India’s knowledge economy.</p><p>Recalling his role in establishing HITEC City, he noted that the initiative created a strong foundation for the IT ecosystem, resulting in Telugu youth today forming a significant part of the global digital workforce.</p><p>Describing the present moment as deeply inspiring, the Chief Minister said, “You can imagine anything. It is possible to achieve. These are very inspiring times.”</p><p>Highlighting the global success of Telugu professionals, he noted that Indian-origin households in the United States report a median income nearly double the national average, driven largely by STEM and professional employment. </p><p>He cited that Telugu entrepreneurs have founded over 1,200 technology startups in Silicon Valley, over 2.5 lakh Telugu professionals hold key positions in top tech firms, and Telugu-origin leaders are at the helm of several Fortune 500 companies.</p><p>Discussing applications of quantum technology, he highlighted its transformative potential in sectors such as green energy, personalised medicine, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing. </p><p>“IT and AI have already transformed our lives. The next breakthrough will be the speed and efficiency of computing driven by quantum,” he said, adding that India would take first-mover advantage in this global transformation. </p><p>He further announced that quantum computer production would begin in Andhra Pradesh within two years.</p><p>The Chief Minister appreciated organisations such as WISER, Qubitech, and QKrishi for inspiring over 5.4 lakh students to take up quantum skilling, stating that the initiative represents a full skilling roadmap, not just a classroom session. </p><p>“Nobody can match Andhra Pradesh in visualisation, speed, and execution of pioneering projects,” he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister showcased detailed plans for the Quantum Valley ecosystem and urged industry leaders and dignitaries present to leverage Amaravati’s conducive environment for quantum research, manufacturing, and innovation.</p>